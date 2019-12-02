Broken men urged to own up to gender-based violence









Pretoria - Legendary actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has owned to his past abusive ways. Addressing an event, Real Talk, held under the theme of Confessions of a Broken Man at the weekend, Ka-Ncube encouraged men to think before they acted to avoid losing control and becoming abusive like him. The event was hosted by published author Leroy Tau on Saturday at the Levels club in Pretoria CBD. Ka-Ncube said things were slowly getting better because at least gender-based violence was now being spoken about. He said that it was in 1994 when he discovered that he had a problem.





At the time, people did not touch the subject of gender-based violence at all, Ka-Ncube added.

“In 1998 I ended up joining a play and NGO called Adapt in Alexandra, which dealt with domestic violence,” he said.

His core message to all men was that they should discover the humanity in themselves first.

“The sad part is that we always project our gender and then forget that behind this man is humanity.

"One thing that I started with is me. Once you have a good sense of yourself as a person, nobody makes you; you make yourself.”

He said it all started with how a person thought because people acted on what was on their minds.

According to him, men often spoke about abuse as if it were something that was far from them. They did not realise they were part of the problem.

Ka-Ncube said he used to be an abusive man in his past.

He said he wished he could be the man he was before he started hitting women, and blamed it on the fact that young men don’t have anyone or good role models to teach them how to be a man.

Tau, who wrote the book Confessions of a Broken Man this year, said discussions on gender-based violence should be led by men.

He said it would be a continuous lesson, and men must engage in it.

“This can never be spoken about enough,” Ka-Ncube said.

“I called a couple of my friends to come and help me with this concept of brokenness.

"That is why I called everyone here so we can talk about it and be open to each other,” he said.

He added that he hoped the young men of today would become examples for the future generations.

* GET INVOLVED! Share your thoughts on toxic masculinity and how it affects our society via Whatsapp on 074 557 3535. Remember to add #DontLookAway

