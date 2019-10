Bronkhorstspruit girl allegedly kidnapped by two farmers said to suffer flashbacks









JACK LEGODI, father of a Bronkhorstspruit girl who was allegedly kidnapped by two farmers, tied to a tree and had shots fired in her direction. Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - Two years after a Bronkhorstspruit girl was allegedly kidnapped by two farmers, tied to a tree and had shots fired with a rifle in her direction, flashbacks of the incident still traumatise her. The child’s father, Jack Legodi, said his daughter hid behind her mother when she saw Johannes Potgieter and Hendrick Dumas for the first time after the incident in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last week. The trial of the two men finally got under way on Tuesday last week. Potgieter, 33, and Dumas, 49, appeared on charges of attempted murder, intent to do grievous bodily harm and unlawful pointing of a firearm yesterday. The trial resumes today.

Members of the public and media were barred from the courtroom during the girl’s testimony last week. She testified on camera.

She was 9 years old at the time of the incident in 2017. She suffered scratches to her left wrist, a cut on her index finger, scratches to both her knees and another scratch to her chin.

Recalling the details of the day yesterday, the father said the incident had damaged her to the extent that she had been struggling with her academics.

“I went into exile because the situation was bad during the apartheid years. However, never at any stage was I ever tied to a tree with my hands cuffed and shots fired in my direction, so you can imagine what she went through. This whole thing has damaged her,” he said.

“Justice must prevail because my daughter is still traumatised. She still has vivid memories of what transpired, and when she saw the men at the entrance of the court, she had flashbacks and hid behind her mother.”

ANC Women’s League official Beauty Mbatha was among those who went to court to show support for the family and she condemned the incident, calling for a harsh sentence.

Potgieter and Dumas allegedly committed the crime on the basis that the child and some of her friends were trespassing on private property.

However, the girl’s family said the children were following stray dogs.

Pretoria News