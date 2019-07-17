TUKS karateka Meghan Booyens in action.

Pretoria - Meghan Booyens kept her chances of qualifying for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo alive over the weekend when she won a bronze medal at the African Karate Championships in Gaborone. The Tuks karateka was satisfied with her performance in the over 68kg kumite category.

The important thing was that she earned a valuable 450 rankings points. Last year she also won bronze at the same event. .

Booyens’s first opponent in Gaborone was Sanae Amirouch (Morocco) and she considers this to be one of her better fights. “I was able to dominate from the first moment and got two good kicks into the body, which helped me to win 8-0," she said.

“I can only blame myself for what happened during my semi-final against Cameroon's Blandine Angama. I made a mistake early on during our fight and Angama was quick to capitalise on it, scoring three points. Try as I might, I could not recover from then on.”

Angama, who won a bronze medal during last year's Karate World Championships in Kigali, went on to take silver in Gaborone, losing to Jami Chahnez (Tunisia) in the final.

Booyens impressed during her bronze medal bout against Irene Bechane (Mozambique). With quick thinking, she managed to score a takedown early on during the fight. This is a technique that involves off-balancing an opponent, bringing them to the ground with the attacker landing on top. Booyens won the bout 7-2. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News