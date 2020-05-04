Brooklyn Policing Forum calls to refrain from handing food or cash to beggars

Pretoria - Brooklyn Community Policing Forum chairperson Marlene Kruger and former Ward 59 councillor Shaun Wilkinson have called on people to refrain from giving beggars and homeless people food and money. According to them, these people were not complying with the lockdown measures and continued to beg in the streets and around shopping centres. There are several homeless people and beggars on major roads across the city asking for money and food. One of them was last week seen in the Fountain Circle area carrying a big log on his shoulders and disappearing into the bushes near Unisa's main campus. Wilkinson said there were shelters that accommodated and fed homeless people, but some refused to stay there, preferring to remain on the streets.

That behaviour contravened and undermined measures put in place to help combat the spread of Covid-19, he said. “Some of these guys are on the streets in areas like Brooklyn and Fountains Circle. We say to people that they must rather donate to organisations that help homeless people.

“This way we won’t have them ignoring lockdown regulations to go beg in the streets,” said Wilkinson.

Kruger said there had been multiple reports of beggars and homeless people being aggressive and resorting to violence and crime when people didn’t give them food or money.

“These individuals are illegally on the streets and are supposed to be at homes or at the shelters, which provide them dry blankets, mattresses and food. They are not living in these areas to get handouts but they create massive problems for authorities.

“We have also received information that some individuals sell this food for drugs. If you want to help, visit legit, registered organisations instead of going out to give out food and money on your own,” Wilkinson said.

When the homeless people realised that people are taking food parcels to registered organisations and shelters, they’ll be discouraged to break lockdown and be in the streets, he added.

Pretoria News