EMMA SIBANYONI, founder of #BrosDoMatter initiative.

Pretoria - The #BrosDoMatter initiative is launching at Mahube Park in Mamelodi with the aim of reaching out to men of all ages and assure them “you also matter”. Founder Emma Sibanyoni said: “Our young boys will be able to interact with older men who are positive role models. This initiative is about the promotion of the rights of boys and mobilising them for development and participation in all sectors of South Africa. The initiative will motivate and empower young boys to reach their life goals and inspire the next generation of men leaders in South Africa.”

Sibanyoni said it would also ensure that boys understood their potential and were given real insight into a range of careers.

Some of the interventions will include community engagements, vocational skills training, awareness creation and work experiences for the boys. These will enhance their self-esteem and guide them in reaching their life goals, according to Sibanyoni.

“Yes, this is not a time to try to attain perfection, but a time to show our boys that they don’t have to use drugs or join a gang to be heard.

“We’re using this initiative to address men who have been abused, young boys who want role models. It is about saying yes, bros do matter.”

The #BrosDoMatter initiative will try to show the story of men who are exemplary in society; men who do the most amazing job in raising their children as single parents. The programme will also encourage influential female figures from all sectors of South Africa to spread awareness and support towards ending violence against men. - Staff Reporter

Pretoria News