Pretoria - Tshwane metro police officers recovered drugs from some houses suspected of being brothels in Pretoria West during an unexpected raid led by the executive mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday.





Msimanga said an anti-crime raid was in line with the City’s initiative called Operation Tswelopele, aimed at cleaning up the City of illicit activities.





There was a hive of activities in the streets with bystanders watching crime suspects bundled into metro police vehicles.





Among those arrested were a Zimbabwean and Nigerian men, who were caught in possession of drugs hidden inside their respective houses.





Drugs found on a suspect in Pretoria West. Picture: Rapula Moatshe







A Nigerian, who was naked when the police pounced, claimed to be staying only with his girlfriend despite the house having many rooms with beds.





Other people were arrested for failing to produce legal documents, which allowed for their stay in the country.





Some residents on Rose-Etta Street had illegally connected electricity to their homes.





Msimanga instructed the metro police officers to embark on a proper raid on houses with illegal power connections.





Some metro officers conducted a stop and search operation on WF Nkomo Street.





The raid took place a day after Msimanga reiterated the City's commitment to fight drugs.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A suspect is arrested in Pretoria West. Video: Rapula Moatshe







"We will continue to fight the drug problem while creating opportunities for employment and productivity across the City, so that those wishing to break the chains of addiction may too live a better life - and not be condemned to a life of poverty or even death," he told a group of journalists at the National Press Club in Centurion on Wednesday night.





According to Msimanga, one of the priority areas of the TMPD’s social crime prevention initiatives was drug awareness campaigns in schools and institutions within Tshwane.





He said the City had partnered with the private sector to establish a drop-in centre in Brown Street to provide health, psychological and social services to substance abusers.





"Brown Street is commonly known for being a home to drug users, and predominantly unemployed, homeless young males. It is an area of concern which our administration continues to monitor," Msimanga said.



