Brother of man, allegedly killed by girlfriend, upset as case is postponed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The family of the 40-year-old Ugandan man who was allegedly killed by his 22-year-old girlfriend are gutted over further postponements and the lack of support over his murder. Ivan Namalala, the younger brother of Dennis Kyazee (the deceased), said he was disappointed that the case against his brother's girlfriend Angeline Seanego, had to be postponed yet again for only one issue. Namalala said he was not even sure Seanego deserved to be out in the community after what she had done to his brother. He was speaking outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after the matter had to be postponed as the police were once again unable to confirm Seanego's residential address for her formal bail application to proceed. This is the third postponement of the case as the state said the address given to them was a different one than what was given by her (Seanego’s) grandmother in her statement.

Namalala said he started hearing about the relationship between Seanego and his brother when he complained of the abuse he was enduring allegedly at her hands.

He said things had gotten so violent towards the end, that his brother had even taken out a protection order against her.

“Before my brother died he had reported a case against her and had a protection order. She was a very violent lady and he had wounds on his hands at one point.”

“It's sad that no one is here to offer us support. The stigma that men can’t be abused still exists, but people need to know that anyone can be abused and we were hoping there would be just as much of an outcry over this.”

Namalala added: “The entire family is devastated by this whole thing and what’s making things worse for us is being unable to take his body back home for the burial due to the lockdown restrictions.”

The court postponed the matter to July 30 and stressed that the matter will proceed with or without the confirmation.

Pretoria News