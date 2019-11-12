Pretoria - The Christian Leaders Forum consisting of pastors and leaders of different churches and denominations in South Africa have noted the racial utterances made by Angus Buchan who is a well-known evangelist on mainstream and social media platforms.
Buchan apologised in front of the media on Tuesday in Centurion for the remarks he made that suggested only Afrikaans and Jewish people share covenant with God.
Last week the Christian community in South Africa was left divided after a recording of Buchan was circulated by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Twitter.
"Everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
"They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is a fact,” he said.