Buchan apologises for saying only Afrikaans and Jewish people share covenant with God









Angus Buchan and members of the Christian Leaders Forum se the record straight and agree to work together to unite South Africa. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - The Christian Leaders Forum consisting of pastors and leaders of different churches and denominations in South Africa have noted the racial utterances made by Angus Buchan who is a well-known evangelist on mainstream and social media platforms. Buchan apologised in front of the media on Tuesday in Centurion for the remarks he made that suggested only Afrikaans and Jewish people share covenant with God. Last week the Christian community in South Africa was left divided after a recording of Buchan was circulated by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Twitter. "Everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. "They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is a fact,” he said.

Buchan said he was frustrated by the drought that has hit South Africa.

He said his intention was to encourage and try to alleviate those that were suffering due to the drought by reminding them that God would never forsake them.

"I am very sorry for what has taken place and I denounce the idea of any special nation.

"I will therefore continue with all my heart to work towards bringing the whole of South Africa to unity," he said.

He said the planned prayer meeting at Loftus Versfeld Stadium which was scheduled for next February would be cancelled.

Christian Leaders Forum representative Ananias Ralekgolela said various members of the forum sat with Buchan and had a two hours long discussion about the remark he made.

"During the meeting Angus expressed his apology.

"We have accepted his apology and forgive him for his mistake," he said.

He added that they were committed to work with Buchan towards reconciliation and the advancement of the kingdom of God in South Africa.

Pretoria News