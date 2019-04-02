SCHALK BRITS will not go down without a fight. MUZI NTOMBELA BackpagePix

THE SANZAAR judicial committee’s blatant double standards were in full display yesterday after they meted out bans to Schalk Brits and Akker van der Merwe. Van der Merwe received a three-week ban for his role in the punch up with Brits in Saturday’s match in Durban.

News out of Loftus was that Brits would appeal the four-week suspension the tribunal handed down.

Van der Merwe instigated the ill-tempered exchange of blows when he head-butted Brits, and the two were shown red cards for their breakdown brawl.

Van der Merwe received some leniency after a guilty plea for his indiscretions, with his punishment being reduced from six weeks to three.

Brits would not take his punishment on the chin and will appeal what many would consider a heavy-handed ban after the Bulls hooker seemed to be mostly on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from Van der Merwe.

Sanzaar made no mention of the appeal and instead sent out a release announcing Brits would face a judicial committee hearing today.

A four-week ban would see Brits miss out on matches against the Jaguares, Reds, Stormers and Waratahs.

While the Bulls will miss Brits’ experience they would be able to rely on Corniel Els to fill the void.

Els has been good as a backup to Brits while Jaco Visagie is also available for selection after he featured in a match against the Boland Cavaliers over the weekend.

The Bulls have been given a further shot in the arm with Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst joining the side on a three-year contract.

The former Sharks prop’s arrival would come as a relief offering backup at tighthead to Trevor Nyakane.

Dayan van der Westhuizen, who was Nyakane’s deputy, has been ruled out for six weeks after injuring his knee against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Bulls coach Pote Human has extended his contract for another year with an option to renew.

“It’s a massive honour to be entrusted with this role, especially knowing that I have the backing of the people around me,” Human said.

“It’s been a good start thus far, and I firmly believe that we are heading in the right direction as a team.

“However, there is a long season ahead with lots of work to be done, and I am excited to get on with things. I’d also like to sincerely thank the BBCo for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”