Pretoria - The Blue Bulls have found a pulse in their withering Currie Cup campaign following their win over the Pumas over the weekend, but coach Pote Human warned they are not out of the woods yet. The Pretoria-based team have a tough assignment against Griquas at Loftus on Saturday which will once again be a sink-or-swim affair.

“The confidence is back, we’ve got a good side but it is going to be difficult against Griquas, who had two great games at the beginning,” Human said. “They had an off week last week but they will bounce back, I know the guys there, and it will be a great game for both of us. It is a final for both teams, we can’t afford to lose any more games, especially at Loftus.”

Human has kept his pack unchanged after they made the step-up against the Pumas last week, while he made a few minor changes at the back.

Manie Libbok will don the No 10 jersey, replacing former Springbok pivot Marnitz Boshoff, who Human said looked “rusty” in his first start of the campaign.

“That was a hard-fought win for us (against the Pumas) over a much-respected opponent at a venue where we battled in the past, so it was the right thing to reward the team who claimed that victory,” Human said. “The swop between Marnitz and Manie is purely tactical as we approach this match against Griquas slightly different.”

Human said he expected a battle of attrition up front and expected his pack to put in another strong performance. “Griquas has a big pack, they dominated the Sharks and the Pumas there, so it will definitely be a physical game,” Human said.

“We didn’t do well in the first two games but I thought we did well against the Pumas, who also have a physical pack. Hopefully, we can build on that momentum from last Friday.”

Human expected a different task to that of the Pumas with the Rugby Challenge winners boasting some extra pedigree and confidence.

“I felt they had an off game against the Cheetahs, I really don’t think they are as bad (as the scoreboard suggested),” Human said. “I don’t read too much into that game, they beat the Sharks in Durban and they gave the Pumas a good hiding.”

Blue Bulls team: Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Dylan Sage, Johnny Kotze, Rosko Specman, Manie Libbok, Embrose Papier, Tim Agaba, Marco van Staden, Ruan Steenkamp (captain), Ruan Nortje, Andries Ferreira, Wiehahn Herbst, Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matanzima. Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Conraad van Vuuren, Adre Smith, Wian Vosloo, Andre Warner, Marnitz Boshoff, Stedman Gans.

