Handre Pollard says the Bulls will need to dominate up front if they want to gain any sort of ascendency against the Waratahs tomorrow. BackpagePix

The Bulls are fast running out of time to find their groove in this year’s Super Rugby competition with two more home games to go before they go on their tour of Australasia. The Pretoria-based team have shown moments of brilliance with a side brimming with talent and Springbok stalwarts.

The results sheet paints a picture of a team battling to find continuity with a win-one, lose-one pattern.

If this trend is anything to go by, the Bulls are up for another win following their narrow defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

The Bulls are still sitting relatively comfortable in second place on the South African conference despite their stuttering record.

They have only managed to win two consecutive matches at the start of the campaign when they looked like real challengers for the Super Rugby title.

They have suffered their fair share of disruptions thanks to injury losing their captain Lood de Jager just two games into the competition

This week they received another body blow with Bok stalwart Jesse Kriel being ruled out for between six and eight weeks because of an ankle injury.

This weekend provides them with a real opportunity to get out of their funk as they go up against the Waratahs at Loftus .

Loftus remains somewhat of a fortress when it comes to the Australian teams where the Bulls have won 21 of their last 23 matches.

It is the first time since 2013 that the Waratahs will be running out at Loftus .

The Tahs won the last two encounters Down Under, before the Bulls enjoyed an eight-match winning streak.

Bulls captain Handre Pollard warned against the threat of X-factor players like Kurtley Beale, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Bernard Foley.

“Bernard is a great player, we’ve played against him a few times, he is the heart and soul of that team,” Pollard said.

“In saying that they have many X-factor players, that whole backline is full of world-class players.”

Pollard concurred with Bulls coach Pote Human that their forwards would have to dominate up front if they wanted to gain any sort of ascendency in the match.

“It starts with the forwards disrupting every base and everything they play off,” Pollard said.

“The Australian sides like to play off rhythm and timing. If you take that timing and rhythm away, you make it tough for them.”

Tomorrow’s match against the Waratahs kicks off at 3.05pm.