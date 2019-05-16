Pote Human

Bulls coach Pote Human warns of a "long tour" if his side do not click against the Rebels in Melbourne tomorrow (11.45am SA time kick-off). The Pretoria side will be looking to keep their hopes of reaching the Super Rugby play-offs alive in the opening clash of their four-match tour of Australasia.

“We have to focus on ourselves, we have to do better than we did the last few weeks,” Human said.

“If we can click and win, it would be great for the tour. It will be a long tour if we don’t make it on Friday.”

Human called on his players to perform to their potential following a sub-par showing in a crushing 45-13 loss to the Crusaders in Pretoria last weekend.

“The players can be better, I know they are better than what they showed against the Crusaders and it is now the second time that they didn’t pitch against a New Zealand side,” he said.

“I think it is a mental thing and we need to rectify it this weekend.”

Human made three changes to the starting XV with Tier Schoeman replacing Marco van Staden and Hanro Liebenberg returning in place of Jannes Kirsten. Fullback Warrick Gelant has recovered from tonsillitis and is back in the last line of defence.

Schoeman is given a run in anticipation of Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen’s departure halfway through the tour as per SA Rugby protocols.

Bulls captain Handre Pollard said the team had to work on a few areas following the Crusaders loss but he was confident they would bounce back.

“The one thing about this squad you cannot fault is (the ability) to take it on the chin and then just work harder,” he said.

“We all want to be there at the end of the race, we want to play in the knockout phase and then the final. I believe we have the players to do exactly that.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Bulls Company has confirmed the departure of Springboks Lood de Jager and Jesse Kriel at the end of the current season.

De Jager will join Sale Sharks in England while Kriel will be leaving for Japan, where he will play for the Canon Eagles.

The news comes a day after the Bulls disclosed that star flyhalf Pollard was set to join French club Montpellier. He will be replaced by veteran former Bok pivot Morne Steyn for his swan song.

Bulls team: Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks, Johnny Kotze, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handre Pollard, Andre Warner, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Paul Schoeman, Jason Jenkins, RG Snyman, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matazima, Wiehan Herbst, Jannes Kirsten, Marco van Staden, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw