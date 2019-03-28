Handre Pollard

A wounded Bulls team will be travelling down to Durban desperate to get back on track and take advantage of playing on South African soil. The Sharks are a major hurdle for the Bulls with the home team itching to exact some payback on the Pretoria-based team after their previous encounter. The Bulls were in dominant form three weeks ago when they claimed a comprehensive 37-14 win.

But the dynamics have shifted with the Sharks bolstered by their win over the Rebels, while the Chiefs punched the stuffing out of the Bulls over the weekend.

Bulls captain Handre Pollard said yesterday that while they were hurting from Saturday’s defeat they had to make amends against the Sharks.

“You can’t dwell on games like this for too long, there are three very tough and physical games coming our way,” Pollard, pictured, said.

“We have to look forward and try to get three out of four (wins) in this next stretch, because there are tough times ahead with the tour coming.

“You can’t slip up too much here in South Africa before you go on tour.”

The Bulls will host the Jaguares and Reds in consecutive weeks after the Sharks game and before their next bye.

Pollard said there was no one reason for their lethargic display against the Chiefs, but they hoped to produce an energised performance against the Sharks this weekend.

“The boys’ energy is a lot better this week, training has been going great, we just need to transfer it onto the pitch because you don’t get log points for training,” Pollard said. “With the South African derbies you are always up for it because it is like trials in a World Cup year, but you also have to get yourself up for the overseas teams.

“If you are not up for it, it is what happens what happened to us last week so we will be up for it and try to execute better.”

Meanwhile, Bulls coach Pote Human made two changes to his run-on side with Eli Snyman slotting in at lock with Hanro Liebenberg shifting to the side of the scrum.

Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier will also start in the place of Ivan van Zyl, while fullback Warrick Gelant has not fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Bulls team is:

Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, Eli Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzima, Conrad van Vuuren, Jannes Kirsten, Tim Agaba, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze.