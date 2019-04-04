Manie Libbok will be calling the shots from flyhalf this weekend. Picture: BackpagePix

Playing four completely different opponents in as many weeks is a testing conundrum for the Bulls in this tricky period of their campaign. They have already received their first bloodied nose after their first bye weekend and will be looking to avoid another before their next rest.

In the first month of Super Rugby, they only lost to the Jaguares but they were ultimately lulled into a false sense of security sitting at the top of the SA conference. The Chiefs brought the Bulls back down to earth with the team unable to adapt to the New Zealand style, while their own complacency did not help their cause.

Last weekend’s ugly win over the Sharks was perhaps the perfect remedy ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Jaguares at Loftus where they again have to adapt to a different rugby philosophy. Stand-in Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen said their immediate goal was to get to the top of the conference and a victory over the Jaguares would certainly help in that department.

“We had a difficult time against them in Buenos Aires and we really need to get that one back,” Vermeulen said. “It is not going to be easy, but we had a good week of training and we are focused on what we need to do to get one on the Jaguares.”

The Bulls will be without their linchpin against the Jaguares this weekend with coach Pote Human giving Handre Pollard a rest as per World Cup protocols. Springbok centre Jesse Kriel will also be given a rest as Vermeulen takes over the role of skipper.

Manie Libbok, who is highly rated by Human, will be calling the shots from the flyhalf position in the place of Pollard. Vermeulen said the scrappy win over the Sharks may have been the perfect preparation for the clash against a physical Jaguares team.

“It was a massive game last weekit was great to see the guys coming on off the bench and putting up their hands,” Vermeulen said.

“You can take a bit of that confidence into this game, but it’s a different team and a different game.

“We had to prepare differently this week and start our build-up from zero again.” Vermeulen said they expected a physical onslaught from the Argentine franchise similar to the challenge from a week ago.

“It was not a great game to watch but it was pretty physical out there and in a way that prepared us for this coming week,” he said.“That is what we are going to face, it is guys running onto the ball and straight at you. Then you have backs on the outside with pace and good feet.”

The Bulls team is:

Divan Rossouw, Johnny Kotze, Dylan Sage, Burger Odendaal, Jade Stighling, Manie Libbok, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Jannes Kirsten, Ruan Steenkamp, Eli Snyman, Hanro Liebenberg, Trevor Nyakane, Corniel Els, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matanzima, Conraad van Vuuren, Thembelani Bholi, Tim Agaba, Ivan van Zyl, JT Jackson, Cornal Hendricks.