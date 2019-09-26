Bulls pick young players from Pretoria schools only to drop them







Pretoria - The parents of 19 rugby players are gobsmacked after their sons were selected for the Iqhawe Blue Bulls Rugby Team and then dismissed just before the annual tournament. Iqhawe Week is part of the SA Rugby Legends Association’s broader mandate to achieve transformation and social upliftment in rugby by creating development opportunities at the grassroots level. The tournament was jointly put together by the association and SA Rugby to bring U15 teams from the 14 South African rugby unions together. The Blue Bulls Rugby Union held trials for the Iqhawe tournament in which boys from Hoërskool Staats­president CR Swart, Hoërskool Die Wilgers, Erasmia and Southdowns College, among others, participated. Parent Cathy Smith accused the Blue Bulls Rugby Union of psychologically scarring their boys while using discriminating criteria during the selection process.

Smith showed the Pretoria News numerous emails from the Blue Bulls management that showed that the 19 boys had been selected to be part of a team that was meant to play in the tournament, which kicked off on Monday in Paarl.

But the Bulls union has since chosen a different team to represent it at the tournament. According to Smith, the team was announced and communicated by the union’s Anton Venter.

Smith said all the players from other schools were sacked, but not those from Southdowns College, who were still part of the team.

“One of the boys asked me if this was because they were rich,” she said. “We tick all the boxes yet our boys are dropped.”

Another parent, Billy Beukes, said they wanted a proper explanation for the selection process.

“My boy still can’t understand what happened to him. He went from being overjoyed to being down in the dumps.”

Beukes said what hurt the most was that the players had been told in front of the other boys that they were not good enough.

Asked what retribution they wanted, Beukes said: “Give these 19 players a letter of recognition that they were picked for the team signed by the union. Also heads must roll for those who falsely pronounced the team.”

The vice-president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, Ben Eybers, said their criteria was that the school should have fewer than five teams (Division 5) to ensure that they provide development at grassroots level.

Somehow boys from Division 4 schools were invited to the trials. “When the CEO’s office found out the team did not adhere to the Iqhawe Week’s rules, they were taken off the list and replaced by boys (from schools) that qualified.”

Eybers said the union had appointed a committee to meet all parties, and the process was ongoing.

“We suggested Division 4 trials and proposed a representative Blue Bulls invitational side to the aggrieved parents, and the discussion is ongoing.”

Pretoria News