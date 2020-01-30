Morne Steyn

Pretoria - Bulls coach Pote Human believes the best way to take on the Sharks is in the forwards and he has filled his team with the heavy men for their Super Rugby opener in Durban tomorrow. Besides picking a big, powerful starting pack, Human has also opted to go with six forwards on his bench - a tactic used so successfully by the Springboks during last year’s World Cup in Japan. The Bulls coach’s plans for the match are pretty clear.

“It’s going to be humid, and the ball’s going to be wet. I think there will probably be a lot of scrums and that’s why we believe having two packs is the way to go. It’s going to be a forward-battle, one I’m looking forward to,” said Human.

Recent signings, Juandre Kruger and Josh Strauss, have been picked in the starting team having arrived at the Bulls from overseas late last year, while fit-again Trevor Nyakane will provide impact from off the bench.

Human has also opted to go into this game with veteran No 10 Morne Steyn in the starting team, with the exciting Manie Libbok playing off the bench. “Morne’s got so much experience, having played here at the Bulls for so long, as well as for the Boks. He’s fit and keen to play and is certainly not here for a holiday. He wants to show his worth,” the Bulls coach said.