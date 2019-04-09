Pretoria - A judge, in the introduction to her judgment in which she decided the fate of an abducted 4-year-old, cited the Book of James in the Bible, in which it is said: “Every good gift and every perfect present comes from God.” But, although children are a gift, they are not always treated as such and are often the subject of bitter litigation.

Hardly a day goes by in court without some sort of legal tussle involving children. While I dearly love children, I am grateful I have none, especially in the view of the rate of bullying they are subjected to in schools.

It’s only natural that parents believe their children are the innocent ones, rather than being the perpetrators. I was reminded of this when the high court in Pretoria had to deal with an urgent application by the angry mother of a 10-year-old.

Her child, identified as M, had been hailed for being a top-achieving pupil, but was expelled from an independent school in Centurion after he was involved in an altercation with another pupil - for the purpose of the case called L - while they were standing in a line, waiting to enter a classroom.

M’s mother was adamant her son was not the aggressor in the situation, yet he was the one punished.

L, on the other hand, had run into trouble at the school in the past, and had been suspended for a while for bullying other children.

But the school made it clear that M was not welcome back when the second term of the school year started.

Now, his mother said, there was no other school able to take him in at this late stage.

According to the footage of the incident, while the two were in line outside the classroom, M, who was behind L, hit him on the back with a ruler. L turned around and slapped M. M then kicked L in the bum.

Both children were taken to the headmaster and given a talking to and the parents were advised. That probably would have been that, had the mother of M not insisted on the school taking more drastic steps against L.

She would not take no for an answer and, after a further investigation by the school, it was decided that M had been the aggressor. The headmaster made it clear that the school’s relationship with the “difficult” mother was also over.

So M was expelled, which also meant the school was rid of his mother.

She took the matter to court, where it was ultimately settled, and the school accepted M back to class. Meanwhile, both parties incurred hefty legal fees.

While I am no expert on parenting, I am not sure whether M’s mother should not have left matters after the school had spoken to both families. To me, her interference seems to have exacerbated things.

It reminded me of the case now heading to the Constitutional Court, where a private school in Melrose, Joburg, got so fed up with the impossible behaviour of the parents of two siblings - known as DB and EB - at the school, that it terminated its contract with the parents. So they were, in effect, expelled.

The parents, known as AB and CB, turned to the high court in Joburg, which ruled in the school’s favour. They then turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which also ruled in the school’s favour. Five judges agreed that the school did not have to put up with the unruly parents.

Now the parents are heading to the Constitutional Court to get the boys readmitted.

Bullying, no matter who does it, will not be tolerated, but adults also need to be adult in the way they deal with it.

Pretoria News