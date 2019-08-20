NORTH West Bus Company workers march from Marabastad to the Department of Transport in the city yesterday unhappy with the imminent termination of the contract between their employer and the Gauteng government. Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - Workers from North West Transport Investment yesterday marched to the Department of Transport to express their displeasure about Minister Fikile Mbalula’s decision to replace the company when the contract with the government lapses in April next year. The workers, affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, gathered at the old bus depot grounds in Marabastad and marched to the department to hand over a memorandum of demands.

Mbalula met community members a few weeks ago to hear their complaints about the company’s service in Hammanskraal, Mabopane, Mabopane and Atteridgeville.

The commuters had called for the termination of the contract between the North West Bus Company operator and the Gauteng government.

They demonstrated outside the department, citing poor service from the bus operator.

Subsequent to that, Mbalula unveiled 60 of the 210 buses meant to service townships in the north of Tshwane.

The union yesterday said it was a fallacy to think handing over the contract to private business would benefit commuters. They said tenderpreneurs who were already lining up to provide the extra 200 buses would cash in, while about 1800 jobs would be lost.

The union further said that putting service contracts out to tenders would be taking away business from a state-owned entity and handing it over to private capital.

In a memorandum, the union said: “Had Minister Mbalula not been trying to be a populist, he would have promised to investigate and revert to them.

“On investigating he would have found our company employs 1800 people, 67% of whom are our members.

“It is unfortunate that the diagnosis of the department prescribed the private sector as a solution to the problem at hand. Had the government provided the company market-related subsidies, the paralysis might not be a topic of conversation.”

The workers demanded that the department revised the contract, which they said must be in line with market-related rates.

It must also prioritise the job security of 1800 employees over efforts to create markets for private sectors.

In addition, the department must recapitalise the state-owned entity to enable the purchase of new buses, the rejuvenation of operations and ensure that the people responsible for corruption and maladministration be prosecuted.

Union general secretary Jack Mazibuko threatened to have the city on lockdown if their demands fell into deaf ears.

“The transport sector plays a crucial role in the economy and needs a sober-minded minister, not one prone to short cuts and a populist stance.

“We will organise a march to the Union Buildings and will make sure that no car moves here if we don’t get a written response,” he said.

Deputy director-general in the department Mathabatha Mokonyama committed to deliver the memorandum to the minister and push for a response within the given period.

Pretoria News