Shepherd Bushiri

Controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri is among dominating Google searches for this week. According to weekly stats released by Google, Bushiri is the most searched individual on Google SA this week.

This is after the charismatic leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), and his wife Mary were arrested on February 1 at their Rustenburg home.

The couple appeared in court this week on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“While church devotees took to social media to defend their leader, Bushiri trended twice on Google Search: with more than 20 000 search queries on Monday for “Bushiri Breaking News” and with more than 100 000 search queries for “Bushiri”.”

Netizens were also interested in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

More than 100 000 search queries for “SONA 2019” were generated and more than 10 000 queries for “SONA 2019 Time”.

The EFF manifesto hosted at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve is among most searched topics.

“EFF manifesto launch 2019” generated more than 20 000 search queries on the day.

British rapper 21 Savage also featured in the list.

“21 Savage” generated more than 20 000 search queries on Google SA.

He was arrested for overstaying his United States visa and is now facing deportation.