SHEPHERD BUSHIRI, pictured with his wife Mary, has been accused of sexual misconduct by women in his vast congregation, according to the #NotInMyName civic movement. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri yesterday called on the #NotInMyName movement to work with him to address fresh allegations of sexual misconduct raised by women in his vast congregation. “Upon being told of the (#NotInMyName) statement and its contents, the founder of ECG International, prophet Shepherd Bushiri immediately tasked the leadership of the church to engage with the civil rights movement so as to get more light, as their allegations were not specific, and more information was required so that internal processes of investigation may begin, and those implicated face disciplinary actions,” said Bushiri’s spokesperson Maynard Manyowa.

A team of three emissaries has been dispatched to meet with members of the movement. The church has also invited #NotInMyName to conduct its own investigation and has promised to grant them full access to the church, its followers and its leadership.

Manyowa said the ECG membership had been encouraged to co-operate with #NotInMyName “and if there are any victims among them, they are also encouraged to raise any issues with #NotInMyName”.

He said the ECG church was firmly against the abuse of women and saw #NotInMyName as a partner, not an enemy. They believed that allowing them full access to perform their duties would help to identify, verify and prevent any form of abuse.

“We are hopeful that our engagements with #NotInMyName will be fruitful and we hope that their investigation will reveal the truth,” said Manyowa.

“Once again we would like to reiterate that the prophet is against any and all forms of abuse. Church leaders and those in (positions of) influence who have been implicated in the allegations made by #NotInMyName will be provisionally suspended until the civil rights movement has completed their investigations.”

On Sunday, #NotInMyName criticised Bushiri, accusing him of taking advantage of several women within his church.

“As South Africa’s most vibrant, recognisable civil rights movement, #NotInMyName has been approached by women - former and current congregants - of the Enlightened Christian Gathering who, in strict confidence, narrate their ordeals at the hands of the so-called man of God and his many lieutenants,” secretary-general Themba Masango said in Pretoria.

Masango warned that protests outside the ECG church following the December 28 death of three congregants in an apparent stampede “will look like a Sunday kindergarten outing if Bushiri doesn't come clean and reform”. African News Agency (ANA)