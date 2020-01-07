Businesses must stop messing clients around









IT SEEMS many companies are thumbing their noses at their customers, which is foolhardy at best during times of economic hardship and where some customers will use whatever means at their disposal to get what they want. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - An airline, the world’s largest, mansplaining about how spoilt breast milk isn’t really a problem and what babies should eat to a mother, who’s a surgeon. A life insurer insisting on a decade’s worth of medical records to rule out adverse selection, taking three weeks to pay out funeral cover, and then flatly declining the life cover, with no explanation. Call centre agents who talk over customers, don’t listen, and fail to execute instructions. Companies activating early debit orders, without notification, wreaking havoc on customers’ accounts. It seems many companies are thumbing their noses at their customers, which is foolhardy at best during times of economic hardship and where some customers will use whatever means at their disposal to get what they want.

Make that change

It’s January, a new decade, and now’s as good a time as any to make that change. And by change I don’t mean abstaining from material pleasures. Rather, for businesses to rethink the way they treat their customers.

Consumers are under increasing pressure, conscious about where they spend their money, and businesses, no matter how big and multinational, are not immune from a PR disaster: just ask Ford SA.

The customer is no fool and their feedback is a gift: the complaining customer helps a business understand where they’re going wrong, how they can improve and what’s important to their customers.

It also means that if they’re complaining to you, you get to manage the situation - before they tell their family and friends, and run their mouths off to their followers on social media.

Quality matters

A recent study by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel website, reveals that travellers are more likely to book when companies respond to reviews.

The Ipsos MORI survey showed that 79% of travellers said personalised responses from company owners make reviews even more useful, which highlights the importance of responses from management.

Eighty-nine percent of travellers said a “thoughtful” response to a negative review improved their impression of that business and 84% said polite and respectful responses from business owners themselves is important to them when they’re reading reviews - helping them plan better trips.

The survey, which polled over 23000 travellers and diners worldwide, showed respondents would be more likely to book a hotel or restaurant if the owner responded to reviews.

And 67% said they find it helpful when they can see the context to negative reviews and apologies to guests from management, not stock answer apologies for the “inconvenience caused”, shifting blame or vague promises to “revert soonest” with no follow-through.

Fabrizio Orlando, senior manager, industry relations at TripAdvisor, says: “These survey results clearly show the importance of managing online reviews. If an owner responds to a review, whether positive or negative, it makes a real difference to a traveller’s perception of a property, and can have huge effects on increased room bookings and table reservations.”

Respect and politeness, the survey shows too, costs nothing. The vast majority, 89%, of users said a thoughtful response to a negative review improved their impression of a business and 90% said seeing polite and respectful responses to reviews makes them believe the owner cares.

Orlando says: “These findings show why it continues to be so important for hotel and restaurant owners to claim their TripAdvisor listing. It’s only once they’ve claimed their page that they’re able to respond to their reviews and attract more potential guests.”

Fair enough

Which brings me to Naresh Maharaj’s “brickbats and bouquets” letter, highlighting why some companies are better than others at responding to their clients.

He placed an online order for a gas bottle cage that houses two 19kg gas bottles, but didn’t receive any acknowledgements. So he called their online care number, but that was futile.

“The lady who answered did not have a clue as supposedly, this was her first day. I asked to speak to the team manager but a team leader, Tembisa, assured me the order was received and I would receive an SMS soonest. She also assured me delivery would be two to five working days.”

A week later, he called the online number but they couldn’t trace the order. “Naturally, I was concerned. Nobody could help and asking for someone in authority to speak to was like looking for a needle in a haystack, or perhaps worse.”

Maharaj says he was then asked to call another number that dealt with queries and was assured that he would receive an immediate reply. “I did receive an immediate automated reply and despite me forwarding all the necessary info, nobody bothered to call me or communicate with me directly.”

Later that day, he received an SMS stating the order was on its way.

In the meantime, he had engaged the services of gas installers, who were now being messed around.

He called several numbers, but was told supervisors and team leaders were not available as they were in meetings.

“I then insisted to speak to a manager and was put through to someone who was unskilled, incompetent and appeared nonchalant.”

Finally, he spoke to someone in apparent authority, who promised to intervene but never got any feedback.

“My whole Makro online experience was just plain pathetic.”

To top it off, the promised written apologies from the manager never materialised.

On the flipside, Maharaj says he ordered an item from Takealot and the items were delivered the following day.

“Now this is what I call service and Makro must learn from Takealot, who really impressed me no end. Take a bow, Takealot.”

