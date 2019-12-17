Busiswa, Mafikizolo, Aka, Emtee, Ricky Rick and DJ Tira headline concert in Mamelodi









Pretoria - Residents of Mamelodi were wowed by performances from South Africa’s biggest artists during the free annual concert presented by the Motsepe Foundation on Sunday. The event took place at Moretele Park and was headlined by Busiswa, Mafikizolo, Aka, Emtee, Ricky Rick, DJ Tira and others. More than 30 000 people attended the event. Entrepreneur and co-founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said that at the end of every year they had a programme called “Christmas With Our People", which was about giving to the less fortunate. “We have five concerts nationally, and this is the last one. We bring artists who are popular and invite young local artists to give them a chance to perform for big crowds as well,” the wife of billionaire Patrice Motsepe said. She said people enjoyed being with each other, felt the spirit of Christmas and celebrated together after a year of hard work, which was what the foundation was about.

Social cohesion was also at the core of the foundation, and Motsepe said their mission was to bring out many people from a situation of poverty. This they did through several projects, the concert being one of them.

Rapper Emtee expressed his gratitude to the foundation for inviting him and said he always looked forward to the concert. Popular duo Team Mosha were the only artists from Mamelodi to perform at the event and had the crowd in a frenzy with the hit song Mina Nawe/Futswetsa.

Refilwe Medupe, who attended with her friends, said she always wanted to see Kwesta perform, and seeing him live was a dream come true for her.

“I’ve never been this excited, we just came here to celebrate and have a good time. It’s the festive season and that time of the year when everyone is in a celebratory mood,” she said.

MMC for Community and Social Development Services Sakkie du Plooy was also there and said that the concert was something really special for Mamelodi.

He said his Christmas wish was for the year to end peacefully without any more flooding.

Pretoria News