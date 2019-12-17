The event took place at Moretele Park and was headlined by Busiswa, Mafikizolo, Aka, Emtee, Ricky Rick, DJ Tira and others. More than 30 000 people attended the event.
Entrepreneur and co-founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe said that at the end of every year they had a programme called “Christmas With Our People", which was about giving to the less fortunate.
“We have five concerts nationally, and this is the last one. We bring artists who are popular and invite young local artists to give them a chance to perform for big crowds as well,” the wife of billionaire Patrice Motsepe said.
She said people enjoyed being with each other, felt the spirit of Christmas and celebrated together after a year of hard work, which was what the foundation was about.