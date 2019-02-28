A CITY of Tshwane employee shows the rash on her back where she was bitten by ticks that are terrorising workers at the call centre, located at Sammy Marks Square.

Pretoria - Pesky ticks inside the City of Tshwane’s call centre at Sammy Marks Square have since Monday forced municipal workers to suspend their revenue collection duties. Workers, who spoke anonymously to the Pretoria News, said the decision to down tools was taken after they complained in vain that their offices were infested with the dangerous pests.

They claimed that they were uncomfortable inside their offices because they had to continuously scratch their itching after being bitten by the insects.

Some had undergone medical check-ups after they were bitten and developed a rash on their bodies.

They said they suspended their duties on Monday following weeks of complaints to management without success. They had been reporting for duty every day, but refused to enter their workstations. They showed the Pretoria News scary pictures of rashes on their bodies and swollen wounds. Some said their wounds were healed after they had consulted medical doctors.

Yesterday, at least four of them were booked in for medical examinations.

“The problem is the dirty carpets. We had cleaners hired to fumigate the place the other day, but that didn't help,” one of the workers said.

The problem worsened about three weeks ago after some workers fell sick and went for medical help.

SA Municipal Workers Union shop steward Charles Siwela said they decided workers would return to work on condition the building was cleared of the pests.

“We told colleagues on Monday not to go inside that building because the condition there is dangerous. They are bitten by these insects every day.”

Workers said the pests came from the dirty carpets they had previously complained about following the death of their colleague Kgomotso Mabusela in October last year.

They claimed she died after she constantly inhaled dust from the carpets.

Former MMC for economic development and spatial planning Randall Williams at the time denied the claims, saying she succumbed to her battle with tuberculosis.

Workers also complained that some toilets were not working and that during rainy seasons the roof leaked.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the complaints were taken seriously and would be given the attention they deserved. “The City, as a responsible employer, takes great interest in the wellbeing of its employees. Our Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Health Units will be activated. We will look into remedying the situation."

