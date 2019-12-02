This was one of the outcomes of the meeting between TUT management and the committee, which demanded that the university council and management appear before it and answer to allegations of corruption, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of power.
The university failed to appear before the committee on November 19, prompting chairperson Philly Mapulane to remark that the institution had given the committee the “middle finger”.
It however managed to meet the committee last Wednesday, after which Mapulane said they were gravely concerned about the serious allegations concerning the university’s business arm, TUT Enterprise Holding.
He said they were calling for independent and thorough investigations into the allegations as they were not satisfied with the university's explanations.