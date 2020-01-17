While two of her alleged rapists were able to start their first day of school on Wednesday, the victim sat head bowed in her family home, close to tears.
Her elder sister said on Monday their mother had instructed her sister to go to Mothutlung High School.
She was to wait in the queue while the mother went to collect her report from the primary school she had attended last year.
She claimed that on her way back from the school around 1pm, the teenager came across the four boys who forced her to walk with them to a shack nearby.