Call for arrests after girl, 14, raped allegedly by 4 teenagers









THE sister of a 14-year-old girl from Mmakau, who was allegedly raped by four teenagers on Monday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A Mmakau, North West family wants answers and the speedy arrest of four teenage boys who allegedly gang-raped their 14-year-old daughter on her way back from school on Monday afternoon. While two of her alleged rapists were able to start their first day of school on Wednesday, the victim sat head bowed in her family home, close to tears. Her elder sister said on Monday their mother had instructed her sister to go to Mothutlung High School. She was to wait in the queue while the mother went to collect her report from the primary school she had attended last year. She claimed that on her way back from the school around 1pm, the teenager came across the four boys who forced her to walk with them to a shack nearby.

“She told us the first one of them took her into a room and started undressing her. When she tried to refuse he grabbed both her hands and put a pillow over her and raped her.

“When he was done, he locked the door behind him, and a second boy came in and also raped her. The community rescued her while the fourth boy was also raping her.”

The sister said the community had been alerted to the crime after noticing the boys going in and out of the dwelling with their shirts off.

“It just hurts to see my younger sister going through something like this. What makes it worse is that two of the boys go to the same school; she can’t be there until they’re arrested.”

Simon Modike, the family spokesperson, said even though a case had been opened with the local Mothutlung police, they were disheartened by the lack of swift action by the police.

Modike said the family had only been told that investigations were ongoing but nothing of if or when arrests would be made. This despite that she had identified them, as they were local boys known in the neighbourhood. “That child is completely shattered and you can see it in her eyes. What frustrates the family is not knowing what is going on since we reported this, all we want is a bit of information from the police.”

Attempts to contact the Mothutlung police communications about the matter proved unsuccessful, and, the family explained, no survivor care had been offered as required.

Pretoria News