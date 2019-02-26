Gory and chilling footage showing a man’s lifeless body being dragged allegedly by learners from Capricorn High School in Polokwane after they had killed him has emerged on social media.

The 27-year old Thoriso Themane’s body was reportedly found dumped on Erasmus and Cestrum Avenue, in Flora Park, Polokwane after the incident took place.

In the video that’s doing rounds on social media, people can be seen dragging the victim in the street and blood coming out of his mouth.

At some point, he is seen being kicked in his face covered with blood.

One of the pupils allegedly connected to the incident was seen in a video "admitting" to killing him, saying "nothing will happen to him because his father is connected."

Now #JusticeForThoriso calling for justice for the deceased has been trending.

Online publication The Review reported this morning that ten more arrests were expected to be made in connection with the murder.