This followed attacks on motorists on the R104 Donkerhoek and N4 near Brits, which were problematic in the last quarter of last year and have started again.
Two incidents have already been reported since the start of the year.
Police spokesperson Yerobam Mbatsane said one incident near Donkerhoek involved four suspects who emerged from the bushes as a victim was inspecting what he had hit with his car. “They accosted him and tied him up," Mbatsane said.
"They took his bank cards and demanded PINs while holding him hostage before withdrawing money from his bank account.”