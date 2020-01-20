Call for minister Bheki Cele to protect motorists









Police Minister Bheki Cele Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Freedom Front Plus wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to identify and monitor danger zones and introduce visible and regular patrols on roads in the province. This followed attacks on motorists on the R104 Donkerhoek and N4 near Brits, which were problematic in the last quarter of last year and have started again. Two incidents have already been reported since the start of the year. Police spokesperson Yerobam Mbatsane said one incident near Donkerhoek involved four suspects who emerged from the bushes as a victim was inspecting what he had hit with his car. “They accosted him and tied him up," Mbatsane said. "They took his bank cards and demanded PINs while holding him hostage before withdrawing money from his bank account.”

Mbatsane told the Pretoria News that police suspected that the sporadic attacks, which began around two years ago, could be the work of a gang that resided in informal settlements.

The modus operandi involves perpetrators placing objects on the road such as rocks and spikes to force motorists to stop.

Unsuspecting motorists sometimes run over the objects and damage their cars, and are attacked while assessing the damage.

Mbatsane said police were monitoring the situation and stepping up patrols.

But FF+ leader Michael Groenewald said: “We have decided to send a letter to the minister of police to request that measures be implemented that will ensure that the roads in that region are safe.

Groenewald said in the latest incident, a couple from Ladybrand in the Free State and their American friend were attacked and robbed on the N4 highway near Brits after one of their vehicle's tyres burst because the attackers had put stones on the road.

“When they stopped to change the flat tyre, armed attackers showed up at the scene. All three occupants of the vehicle were able to flee, but the robbers stole everything in their vehicle.

“Last year, various similar incidents occurred in the vicinity of Brits; stones were thrown at vehicles and it nearly cost people their lives.”

He said the fact that stones were put on a highway with the aim of damaging a vehicle and robbing the occupants was seriously worrying.

“We cannot allow criminals and robbers to make roads in the province and elsewhere, particularly the main economic routes, inaccessible to motorists as it amounts to holding motorists hostage through crime.”

Pretoria News