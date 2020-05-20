Call for more student support in Tshwane during lockdown

Pretoria - Student leaders at tertiary institutions in Tshwane have called for improved support structures to be provided to ensure learning is not stalled by the lockdown.

They raised their concerns about the lack of communication for courses and the welfare of students learning from home.

At Unisa, chairperson of Tshwane regional SRC Simamkele Xani said other than the fact that institutions had been closed amid fears of the Covid-19 pandemic spreading, plans regarding how students were to navigate the new learning arrangement had not been forthcoming.

He said at the start of the lockdown statements had been sent to students to keep them abreast of everything, but that had since stopped. The lack of communication and silence, has, according to Xani, caused panic among students as there was no one to respond to questions, queries via emails or calls, yet due dates for submissions had already been posted.

He said this affected numerous courses such as engineering, information technology, psychology and education, all of which required students to do practicals before acquiring their qualifications.