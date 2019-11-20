Call for preventive measures on violence against women and children









MMABATHO RAMAGOSHI, General Bafana Linda and Yusuf Abramjee at a media briefing convened by the National Press Club to discuss violence against women and children. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - More preventive measures and action are needed instead of reactive action on violence against women and children. Speaker after speaker echoed these sentiments during a National Press Club discussion on the scourge of violence against women and children yesterday. Mayke Huijbregts from the UN Children’s Fund said South Africa was one of the most violent countries in the world. Huijbregts said the country's femicide rate was five times the global average, with three women dying at the hands of their intimate partners as well as four children each day. She said more shocking stats included one out of three children being affected by violence daily before the age of 18.

“The violence happens in a place where they should be the most safe, at home or school, with perpetrators being people close to them.”

She said it was also worrisome that this violence was under-reported, and there was a low percentage of arrests and an even lower rate of convictions.

Huijbregts said there needed to be a significant improvement from all stakeholders to ensure more arrests of offenders.

Elizabeth Dartnall from the Sexual Violence Research Initiative said implementation of legislation that supports and protects child survivors also needed to be fast-tracked.

“High quality sexual education, prevention methods must start early and continue throughout the life cycle.”

She said tackling violence should be a priority.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said there should be action beyond the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children; it should be a 365-day mission to rid the country of violence meted out against women and children.

There was hope, but reality on the ground was different and civil society was flooded by complaints from women and children being turned away when they needed help, he said.

There was also a problem that existed regarding the rape kits shortage.

Mmabatho Ramogoshi from the Department of Women said prevention, laws and policies needed to be re-looked at so victims were not faced with their perpetrators in the streets a short while after them having serving time or getting parole easily.

She said they were also looking at opening a building in Thaba Tshwane to shelter women who had escaped the grip of their perpetrators, but were stranded with no place to go.

According to her, 11 other buildings had been earmarked throughout the province for this purpose.

Dr Nwabisa Shai from the South African Medical Research Council said gender-based violence had to be a non-negotiable budget item and with the right tools the scourge could be fought.

“Violence is experienced repeatedly throughout our lives and this pattern echoes throughout our society. A majority of society have been exposed to violence of some kind and carry this trauma every day.

“We cannot fight or police ourselves out of this, we need prevention measures, and it has to be a priority.”

A violence prevention forum had been established and was responding to victims in a bid to come up with an evidence-informed violence prevention programme among other preventive measures.

General Bafana Linda of the SAPS said there had seen a spike in children being targeted by their fathers.

He said they were looking at enhancing and upskilling frontline responders at police stations so women were not sent back when they visited to report crimes.

“We are not shy to turn the blue uniform into orange for those in the environment of the SAPS.”

He encouraged victims who had been turned away to name and shame the officers as they have name tags.

“Take down their names and report to the charge office commander or station commander with regards to the poor service.”

He said they were also re-looking at cold cases, withdrawn cases and wanted suspects still on the run for various gender-based violence offences.

