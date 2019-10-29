SOME of the boys who attended an event aimed at eradicating toxic masculinity.

Pretoria - Emulating men in townships doing wrong things and holding back their feelings and pain will no longer be a path for boys growing up there. Boys who attended an event by #NotInMyNameSA on eradicating toxic masculinity at the weekend said they were feeling more inspired to be better men in their communities.

“What I am taking away from this is that it’s not okay or cool to do crime. It’s not okay to go around cat-calling women on the street or disrespecting them in any way,” said 20-year-old Tshepang Tsatsane from Mamelodi.

Lesego Ntsie, 19, of Ga-Rankuwa said having been raised by a single mother, the most important thing he learnt was the importance of opening up to his mother about his problems instead of seeking out advice from men outside.

“Often times we think our mothers won’t understand what we go through as young boys and end up looking at men for solutions. But these are men who do wrong things such as drinking, drugs and mistreating women.