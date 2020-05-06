Call to explore initiatives that help Tshwane's needy

Pretoria - Organisations working with the homeless community are pleading with the public and government not only to provide handouts, but look at initiatives to build up the disadvantaged. According to the Tshwane Homeless Forum, the ugly state of those who call the city streets a home is at the forefront now more than ever because of the lockdown. The organisation said handouts could be put to better use. For this to happen, there was a greater need for the public and government to consider a number of factors when looking to assist the homeless during the lockdown. Chief among these was to remove the negative perception that homeless people were lazy, beggars or thieves. “Homelessness is a result of inequality and unemployment. Some people are homeless because of long histories of undiagnosed chronic mental illness and being stigmatised by communities which eventually leads to some being forced on to the streets.

“It’s also important to note that not all homeless persons are substance users and substance users are human too,” the organisation said.

Its secretariat Wayne Renkin said: “It might take a second to throw a coin at someone, but it will change your life to investigate better options and rather invest in those.”

Renkin said that while it was heartening to see the response to aiding the homeless since the outbreak of the pandemic, they were concerned that the gestures were done in ways that could perpetuate bad and harmful habits.

“We call on the public to refrain from handing out money or food indiscriminately.

“It is ill-advised for people to hand out food at traffic lights or give out cash to people begging.

“Instead, we plead with people to invest in shelters, food programmes and other services because it is through these structured organisations that we can help the homeless from various communities instead of just one area of the city.”

Pretoria News