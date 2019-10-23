Forecaster Venicia Phakula yesterday said temperatures had shown signs of dropping with chances of slight showers owing to the presence of clouds in the capital city.
She said residents should expect rainfall today, with the weather remaining warm in the low 30°C range.
However, Phakula said from tomorrow the temperatures would pick up again and remain high going into next week.
“We’re still monitoring things at the moment but it does appear that residents can expect another heatwave for the weekend and for the beginning of next week.”