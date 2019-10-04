The buses referred to were used to block traffic in the inner city during the labour strike led by the South African Municipal Workers Union at the time.
Members of Section 79 oversight committee have now called for a probe into Senkubuge’s alleged conduct.
The committee members raised concerns that her alleged conduct contradicted municipal processes regarding the delegation of authority.
They deemed the allegations to be in serious light because it would be wrong for work to be delegated to non-municipal workers.