Calls for probe into allegations Senkubuge asked taxi drivers to move buses to depot during Tshwane strike









A file picture of municipal workers blocking road intersections with buses as part of their protest for higher pay. PHOTO: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Calls have been made for investigation into allegations that MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge requested taxi drivers to move buses to the municipal depot during the labour strike in August. The buses referred to were used to block traffic in the inner city during the labour strike led by the South African Municipal Workers Union at the time. Members of Section 79 oversight committee have now called for a probe into Senkubuge’s alleged conduct. The committee members raised concerns that her alleged conduct contradicted municipal processes regarding the delegation of authority. They deemed the allegations to be in serious light because it would be wrong for work to be delegated to non-municipal workers.

Committee chairperson Alfred Makhafola was asked to probe the allegations levelled against the MMC.

He said he was still enquiring about the matter. “I am still waiting for the information. My research team is still going to get that information,” he said.

Asked whether he had interviewed Senkubuge, he said: “Not yet. We are still going to talk about it. Members of the committee will usually come up with many of these things.”

Senkubuge dismissed claims that she requested taxi drivers to move municipal buses, saying they were devoid of truth.

She, however, welcomed any investigation into the incident, saying there was no harm in doing that.

She said the buses were moved by manufacturing operations management technicians and not the taxi drivers. “The taxi squad was there but they didn’t move the buses. They were just standing there. The buses were driven by the technicians and law-enforcement was the one directing all of the operation,” she said.

According to her, the taxi squad was there after complaints that their operation was affected by the strike.

