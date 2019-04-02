Police cars in an Eersterust street during a drug raid. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The community of Eersterust have welcomed the drug raid conducted on Tuesday morning and prayed for more to be carried out. An intelligence-driven operation led police to the residence of a suspect with heavy weapons.

It’s not clear what was recovered and searching is currently taking place.

“The drug problem in our community is only getting worse, no matter how hard we try,” said Desiree Fisher an anti-drug activist.

Members of the police which included local and provincial departments entered the house with heavy artillery and blocked off the streets.

A helicopter flew over the area to keep a watch on the suspected house.

Neighbours complained about the dealer known as “Bash” and how he was terrorising the neighbourhood.

“He is killing our children slowly but surely,” said a neighbour who didn’t want to be named.

In 2015, concerned residents in the area told former president Jacob Zuma that their community was in crisis and no one was safe from the effects of drug abuse.

Zuma was at a presidential imbizo in the area where the local action committee estimates that about 15 000 people were hooked on some form of drugs.

Zuma vowed the government would intervene.

