The ANC Youth League in Hammanskraal has called for residents to boycott paying for water. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The ANC Youth League in Hammanskraal has called for residents to boycott paying for water, saying it would be incorrect for them to spend money on something that infringed on their human rights. Its representative Fortune Mathabathe bemoaned the fact that water bills continued to sky-rocket despite that water coming from the taps was dirty. “You find an old woman who is living alone having a bill of over R50 000,” he said. He added that the Constitution stipulated that every person in the country “has the right to drink or access to clean water that is hygienic and won’t be harmful to their body”. “The Human Rights Commission came out and declared what is happening in Hammanskraal as a violation of human rights and, therefore, it is not correct for residents to continue paying for something that is stampeding on their rights,” he said.

Mathabathe was speaking to the Pretoria News after the movement put on hold a planned march to the Union Buildings on Monday because it “first wanted to do things procedurally”.

He said the worsening water situation in the township was the main reason behind their effort to seek for an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Obviously, our main concern is their conspicuous absence in our community. You will call them and make an appointment and they don’t honour them. The DA-run municipality in Tshwane is on autopilot,” he said.

Yesterday, members of the youth league had a closed-door meeting with officials from premier David Makhura’s office at local municipal offices.

“The meeting is just to lay the ground on how we are going to work together with the office of the premier in addressing water issues in the townships,” Mathabathe said.

He said they proposed for a community imbizo next week to be addressed by the president, minister of Water and Sanitation and Makhura.

He said the purpose of the imbizo would be to come up with timelines for solving water problems.

Utility services member of the mayoral committee Abel Tau hit out at the youth league for being opportunistic, saying their call was irresponsible.

He, however, said: “It is not for me to make a call on whether people should pay or should not pay for water. If you receive a service you should pay for the service that you received. At the end of the day, the City of Tshwane pays for resources to ensure that there is piped water in Hammanskraal.”

