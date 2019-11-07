Its representative Fortune Mathabathe bemoaned the fact that water bills continued to sky-rocket despite that water coming from the taps was dirty.
“You find an old woman who is living alone having a bill of over R50 000,” he said.
He added that the Constitution stipulated that every person in the country “has the right to drink or access to clean water that is hygienic and won’t be harmful to their body”.
“The Human Rights Commission came out and declared what is happening in Hammanskraal as a violation of human rights and, therefore, it is not correct for residents to continue paying for something that is stampeding on their rights,” he said.