Neighbouring resident Beverly Preston said it had been a horrible period, and they were relieved they could now walk outside and jog freely.
Another resident, Daniel Machoga, said that while he understood the refugees’ plight, it was appalling the way the area had looked and if they had not been removed it would have been worse in the coming weeks.
The residents approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, which ruled that the foreign nationals had to leave the area within three days. However, they did not move, and instead invaded the UN property, forcing police to act.
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that as soon as police gained access to the property, the group started attacking them. The women were carrying babies, making it difficult for police to react.