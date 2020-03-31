'Cameras in toilet' a bone of contention in custody battle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - In a bitter legal wrangle between an estranged Pretoria east couple, the woman is saying her husband had installed various video cameras inside her bathroom and toilet to record her. An electrician discovered the cameras when he went to the house to fix another problem. The husband admitted he had placed the cameras there, but his excuse was that his wife suffered from bulimia. He said he placed the cameras at such an angle that he could record what she was doing in the bathroom - especially in the toilet. His excuse for invading her privacy was that because she was suffering from bulimia and denying it; he had to obtain evidence in order to secure help for her. In turning to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain sole custody of their only daughter, the woman stated that she severely frowned upon the cameras in the toilet and bathroom as their child also used these facilities.

The couple, who are embroiled in divorce proceedings, have meanwhile each moved to their own home. They are, however, still running a business together.

The wife, upon discovering the cameras in their home, earlier turned to court to obtain an urgent order confiscating her husband’s computer. She wanted to have this analysed to see what images were captured on it - especially depicting the bathroom and toilet scenes.

She told the court that because their small daughter also used these facilities, she feared what may be recorded. That application was brought without notifying the husband, but he has now been given the opportunity to respond to the court.

The wife also claimed that her husband was a recluse, who simply stayed in his bedroom, watching “questionable” content on his computer. According to her, he is irrational and paranoid and he drank an entire bottle of whisky a night. The woman said he even threw a plate at her once.

She said he should only see their small daughter under supervision.

In hitting back, the husband denied these allegations. He insisted on having custody over their child.

According to him, his wife is the irrational one. He said he could never finish his sentences as she shouted at him and “her word is always the law”.

In explaining the cameras in the bathroom and toilet, he said: “I have always suspected that she suffers from bulimia. This causes her to throw up at regular intervals. I have confronted her about it, but she simply denied it.

“She challenged me to prove it. I believed if I confronted her with concrete proof, she would accept her condition and get outside help.”

The husband said he actually installed the cameras in two of the bathrooms of their former house and not in the bathroom which the child used.

“It was not installed with a sinister motive... the cameras were only installed at an angle to capture the toilet area of the bathrooms. To my knowledge, it was not positioned towards the shower or bath area”

In denying that he watched “questionable” content on his computer, the husband said after it was confiscated, experts examined it and they could find no offensive content.

He said that in light of his wife’s eating disorder and her paranoia, he was the better parent who should get full custody.

The office of the Family Advocate is investigating all the allegations and the custody and maintenance battle is still raging on.

Pretoria News