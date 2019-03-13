One of the stalls at the Skills Development Summit at the CSIR. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela said there was an unfortunate perception that ­people would only consider going to a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college if they did not get into university. Delivering the keynote address during the opening of the Skills Development Summit at the CSIR, he said people should change their perceptions about TVET colleges and stop regarding them as being inferior to universities.

The two-day summit brings together the public and private sectors to discuss opportunities.

“TVET colleges are regarded at the Cinderella of the system,” said Manamela.

He said the country was short of skills, and it was because of the negative perception of TVET colleges that the country found itself in this position.

Manamela, who studied electronic engineering at Tshwane North College, said the department had embarked on a massive campaign to encourage youngsters to register at TVET colleges, previously known as further education and training colleges.

“Gone should be the days when we have to import 2000 welders into the country because we don’t have that skill.

“Gone should be the days when we can’t find in our neighbourhoods a plumber and electrician and a painter and a tiler,” Manamela said.

He said that while the country focused on job creation and economic empowerment, sustainable career de- velopment depended on the upskilling of its citizens.

Manamela said the government was driving the production of skilled human resources more aggressively.

He said that earlier this month Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor had promulgated the National Skills Development Plan 2030. It proposes a multi- tiered approach to understanding and responding to the skills needed.

“First, determining skills at organisational level, and understanding skills needs at the workplace,. And second, determining skills at sectoral level of occupations in high demand and priority occupations.”

Manamela listed some of the benefits of skills development garnered from an evaluation by the department. “Employers believe that skills development has improved productivity, reduced errors in the workplace and improved the quality of product or service delivered,” he said.

Pretoria News