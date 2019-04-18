Hann’Elise Nel, 50, who has cancer, uses her time during chemotherapy treatment creating funky designs for takkies. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Despite her ongoing battle with cancer, Hann’Elise Nel refuses to let the disease get her down. Diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma cancer (IDC), the 50-year-old from Meyerspark finds the strength to pull through her treatment, and use her time to design colourful takkies. IDC, a common form of breast cancer, starts in the milk duct and invades the breast tissue. Previously, Nel also was diagnosed with cancer of the uterus, but was cleared from that and had a son.

Then, in 2007, she had another cancer scare when doctors discovered a tumour in her colon. This was removed successfully, but in August last year she found that the cancer was back, and she had to start treatment and have surgery in January this year.

She wanted a distraction and the idea of decorating takkies started when she saw a pair she liked embellished with bicycles and flowers.

“I sent the takkies to my daughter and best friend, who then asked if I could make my own for the Christmas market. And that was the beginning of a great thing,” she said.

Nel buys ordinary takkies and bedazzles them into a funky and unique ones, according to a client’s preferance.

She uses polka dots, emoticons, flowers, glitter - just about anything fun and funky that will stick to canvas.

Design and painting comes naturally to Nel, who has been a portrait painter for years, with the evidence of these on the walls of her home.

But because portraits are time-consuming, she opted for the takkie project as a way to keep busy when she was not strong enough to paint.

“Making takkies makes me feel worthy. When I am too ill to do anything, I lie down, but it makes me feel so useless. So when I have the energy, I make sure I sit up and keep busy,” she said.

Despite the chemotherapy treatment, Nel said she was in a good place spiritually.

She expressed gratitude for the support she receives, and for her takkies proving popular locally, and she is now even taking orders from other countries, including Canada and Germany.

The takkies are available online and also at the Second Chance shop at Kungwini Welfare Organisation. Prices range from R120 to R150 and 20% of the sale goes to the organisation.

* Kungwini Welfare Organisation is a non-profit organisation started in Pretoria East in 1983 with the Paul Jungnickel Home for adults with disabilities. Other projects include the Kungwini Children’s Home, the Kungwini Early Learning Centres as well as community development projects and social work services. To find out more, go to kwo.org.za

Pretoria News