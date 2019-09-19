Pretoria - The capital is a beautiful city, but beneath this pretty exterior lurks a dark side of crime. Residents got a sense of this during the recent protest actions following the death of a taxi driver, allegedly at the hands of a drug dealer in the downtown area of the CBD.

The release recently of the national crime statistics give a clearer idea of the nature of crime and where it is most likely to occur.

Among the 30 police station precincts nationally dealing with the highest cases, Pretoria Central placed third.

This is not too surprising as city centre precincts, along with those in townships, generally deal with the heaviest case load.

From April 2018 to March 2019 Pretoria Central police station recorded 2725 cases - 308 more than the same period the previous year.

In tenth place was the Brooklyn Police Station, with 1809 cases reported, nearly 100 more than in the previous year, followed in Tshwane by Sunnyside Police station in 14th, with 1679 cases reported.

In terms of serious crime, the area served by Mamelodi East station reported the highest number of murders at 75 - the same as Temba police station in the north. In Atteridgeville there were 58 murders reported in this period.

Six murder cases were handled by Garsfontein, four by Moot and one by Brooklyn, according to the statistics.

Residents in the northern reaches of the city were most prone to home robberies, with Loate, Winterveld, top with 159 cases, Rietgat, Soshanguve, 158 cases and Akasia 141.

For those with wheels, beware as you are more likely to get your vehicle stolen in the Brooklyn policing area. The police station recorded 654 cases of theft, followed by Lyttelton with 508.

Pretoria Central may also be considered a high-risk area with 442 cases, an increase on the previous year.

At the other end of the spectrum is Laudium, with just eight cases of stolen vehicles reported at its police station.

Rape has been in the spotlight recently.

In Tshwane, the highest number of rapes were reported in the following areas: Mamelodi East, 175 (an increase of 27); Akasia, 123 (an increase of 35); Loate, 99 (a decrease of three); Pretoria Central, 88 (a decrease of six); Olievenhoutbosch, 77 (an increase of 20); Mabopane, 66 (a decrease of eight); Bronkhorstspruit, 50 (a decrease of four) and Ekangala 45 (an increase of 23).

The country had a total of 16000 carjacking thefts. The largest numbers were in township areas, with 137 cases in Mamelodi East, and 37 in Mamelodi West.

In terms of overall trends, the majority of drivers had been threatened with a weapon, usually a firearm, and generally drivers were alerted by a tap on the window.

In some cases, objects were strewn on the road or hurled at vehicles and in others a fake stop was the ruse to get motorists to stop.

The national crime stats released last week reflected 21022 murders. A total of 4495 - and the largest number by province - was in Gauteng, 686 more than in the previous year. A total of 52420 sexual offences were reported, an increase of more than 2000 from the previous year.

Although most murders happen over weekends, what the figures translate to is an average of 58 murders a day.

Along with other contact crimes - which increased across the country - these are the crimes that give the country its reputation as a dangerous place.

In his response to the crime statistics, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the weekend these showed the situation in the country was quite bad.

He reiterated his stance that the time to draw a line had come.

He referred again to recent violent protests, as well as previous service delivery protests and called for concerted efforts to put a stop to gender-based violence and prevent attacks on foreign nationals.

Pretoria News