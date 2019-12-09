Tshwane Emergency Services last night warned motorists to be vigilant following the closure of the bridges owing to flooding.
The City’s emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said: “Road users should not attempt to cross the two low water bridges and any other stream where the water has swelled above normal. They should rather use alternative routes.”
Mabaso said Tshwane Metro Police Department officers and members of the emergency services would monitor the bridges during the closure period.
He said the South African Weather Service yesterday also issued yet another warning of more wet weather in the province, which could result in more localised flooding.