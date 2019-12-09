Capital Park, Centurion bridges closed; more rain expected









The Capital Park low water bridge has been temporarily closed because of flooding. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The low water bridge in Capital Park and another on Rabie and End streets, Centurion, have been closed until further notice following heavy rains that continued to batter parts of Gauteng. Tshwane Emergency Services last night warned motorists to be vigilant following the closure of the bridges owing to flooding. The City’s emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said: “Road users should not attempt to cross the two low water bridges and any other stream where the water has swelled above normal. They should rather use alternative routes.” Mabaso said Tshwane Metro Police Department officers and members of the emergency services would monitor the bridges during the closure period. He said the South African Weather Service yesterday also issued yet another warning of more wet weather in the province, which could result in more localised flooding.

“Persistent rainfall resulting in road and localised flooding is observed in places over Gauteng. It is valid for the entire evening (Sunday) as more rain is expected to come through during the course of the evening,” he said last night.

He warned motorists to take extreme caution when driving in rainy wet conditions. “Make sure your headlights are on, be alert and drive defensively. Be prepared for the road conditions to change over relatively short distances and allow yourself enough time and space to react to a sudden emergency to get out of harm’s way or come to a stop safely.”

The city and other parts of Gauteng will continue to experience showers.

Warmer and drier temperatures are only expected towards the middle of the week.

Pretoria News