Car found but Soshanguve mom still missing









Bongi Masimula Pretoria - While the family of Onthatile Matjila, 17, of Mamelodi is relieved that she was found after going missing for three days, another family in Soshanguve hopes that Lady Luck will also smile on Bongi Masimula, 46, who went missing on Saturday. Onthatile's mother Louisa Matjila could hardly hold back her tears when she explained the trauma the family faced since last Wednesday. According to her, she had sent Onthatile to go and buy mince, milk and sugar at their local shop in Mamelodi West Section C4. “I gave her my social grant card and a list of things to buy, and that was the last I saw of my daughter - well, at least for three days,” she said. Matjila said she was particularly worried because her daughter was a special-needs child who suffered from dyslexia and attended Tshegofatsong Special School in Mamelodi East.

“I was also scared because she was a victim of crime two years ago involving a taxi,” she said.

The mother said since the incident, Onthatile preferred to walk to wherever she was sent, rather than take a taxi. She even walked from home to school, which was rather a long stretch, according to her mother.

Matjila said she became worried after three hours when Onthatile did not return.

She called friends and family and went on a search party with neighbours.

“I didn't know that you were (not) allowed to open a case before 24 hours and so I waited up until the next day to go to the police for help,” she said.

Onthatile has a twin brother, who according to her mother, has been traumatised and unable to sleep.

“Each time he heard the gate open he jumped in shock, hoping it was his twin sister.”

Good news came on Saturday afternoon when police contacted Matjila to say they had found Onthatile walking along Solomon Mahlangu Road towards Silver Lakes. Police and social workers were keeping her in a safe house to get more detail about her incident.

“They told me she can't come back home immediately because she might be scared that I might shout at her for disappearing and thus hold back information.”

In the Soshanguve case, Masimula went missing, leaving behind her two children aged 3 and 13.

According to her sister, Zodwa Masimula, she acted completely out of character before she went missing.

She said at about 9am on Saturday, Masimula abruptly left her Soshanguve home without telling her children where she was going or even dropping her children off at her sister's place like she normally did.

“According to her children, she got up and suddenly rushed out without telling them anything. She left her purse and two phones behind and left the gate open - something she had never done before.

“It was only after the eldest child called me later in the evening that we became concerned. This is unlike my sister. She never leaves her children behind no matter what the circumstances. She drops them off by me. She has however been under a lot of financial strain lately.”

Her car, a Renault Kwid, was discovered on the R80 Mabopane Highway at about 2am on Sunday by the police. The car was locked with her handbag inside.

“The family are devastated so much that we went to consult a traditional healer, who advised that she is in Mamelodi. So we are appealing to anyone who has seen my sister to contact the police,” she said.

Police have appealed to anyone who might know of her whereabouts to contact them.

