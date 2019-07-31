File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - A Muldersdrift woman lost her R200 000 in damages claim against the police after she was arrested and detained for two hours on a charge of stealing her former employer's car. Patricia Venter told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that although she drove around the car, her former boss Dirk de Bruyn knew she had it. According to her, they had swopped cars while she worked at his pub and grill business in Muldersdrift.

She stayed in a cottage at the back of the restaurant and was tasked with buying supplies such as meat and alcohol.

It was for this reason that she needed a bigger car, the Hyundai Tucson, and De Bruyn agreed to drive her smaller car.

According to Venter, her car in any event broke down while De Bruyn was using it and he agreed to have it fixed.

She said the situation at work, however, became unbearable for her and she decided to leave.

Venter was still in possession of the bigger car and she said she told De Bruyn to come and fetch it before she left to move in with her son, but he never did.

De Bruyn, on the other hand, said he called her several times to bring his car back, but she refused.

He claimed that she had by then disappeared with his car for more than a month and he had no idea where she and the car were.

Venter, meanwhile, said she received a call from the Muldersdrift police who told her De Bruyn wanted his car back.

She said she was assured that her car had been repaired and that they could simply swop cars.

She said the constable assured her that she would come back to her about a time and place when they could exchange cars, but this never happened at the time.

Venter testified that the constable eventually phoned her and they agreed to meet at the Muldersdrift police station.

Venter said she had no idea that by then De Bruyn had laid a charge of car theft against her.

The constable took the car keys and asked Venter to drive with her to the Krugersdorp police station, as the officer had to meet someone there.

The next thing when they got to the police station the constable took her to a room, where she was locked up alongside male detainees.

Venter said they grabbed and touched her and demanded money and cigarettes.

She was released two hours later and taken back to the Muldersdrift police station, where she and De Bruyn eventually exchanged the cars.

The prosecution declined to charge her for car theft.

Venter complained that she was unlawfully arrested and detained, as she was never told about the charge against her.

The police, on the other hand, said they tried to phone Venter to try to sort out the car issue, but she had put the phone down on them.

They then suspected that she had something to hide.

The court was told by the witnesses who testified on behalf of the police that they only later realised that they were misled by the owner of the car.

They said they had no idea what the arrangement between the two of them was regarding the car.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo concluded that the police had a legal and probable cause for the arrest of Venter. She said while the police witnesses stuck with their version, that of Venter was lacking and wanting.

She said when the police first phoned her about the car, she should have cleared her name by going to the police station.

