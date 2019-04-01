A SILVER BMW stopped by the police in Sunnyside carrying a consignment of dagga hidden under the passenger seat and in the boot may be forfeited to the State. The (office of the) National Director of Public Prosecutions once again proved that it would not tolerate crime when it turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an order to preserve the vehicle under the State's care.

This is the first step in a bid to forfeit the vehicle under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

It was claimed that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of crime and allegedly used to run drug errands in the city. Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Priyadarshnee Bisewar said in a statement to the court that on December 17, 2017, two constables were doing crime prevention duties when they received information from an informer that a drug dealer would be moving his business from Pretoria Moot to Sunnyside.

The informer gave them a description of the BMW in which the dealers were travelling as well as the registration number. They were also told that the BMW would be driven by a white man.

Just as the informer said, the BMW showed up in Sunnyside and was stopped by the two police officers.

Inside they found two white men, identified as “Van der Merwe and Coetzee”. The two were found with a 7.65 calibre firearm and a .38 special firearm for which they did not have licences.

The serial number on one of the firearms was filed off and the other was loaded with six live rounds.

When the police searched the vehicle they found small containers with dagga underneath the passenger seat, a black crate containing jars of dagga in the boot, as well as two dagga plants. A scale and other related equipment were also found.

Bisewar said there were thus reasonable grounds to believe that the BMW was instrumental to an offence. Zelda Venter