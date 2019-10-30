Car washes say water restrictions impact on businesses and livelihood









A MAN in Mamelodi uses a bucket instead of his usual hosepipe to wash cars as a result on the ongoing water restrictions. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Car wash owners are concerned following the introduction of stage 2 water restrictions. Rand Water implemented the water supply restrictions due to increased usage linked to the unrelenting heatwave. The car wash operators said the restrictions would impact negatively on their businesses and livelihood. “There are no jobs, especially for us uneducated people. We try to make a living from washing cars. Just like in the past, we know that water restrictions will take food out of our mouths,” said “Cash Buddy”, who owns a car wash in Section A4, Mamelodi. A worker at another car wash in the area said business was bad because there was no water. “I’m a sole breadwinner; what do they expect me to say to my children when I can’t put food on the table?” he said.

He said previously he was compelled to use plastic bucket containers instead of hose pipes and a power pressure car washing machine.

“The last time I used my pressure machine, it was confiscated by the authorities,” he said.

Another neighbouring car wash owner said the restrictions had forced him to use minimal water for his services, and led to regular clients complaining that their vehicles were not properly washed.

“To many it’s just a car wash, but to us it’s a way to feed our families.”

In D1 Section, car washer Rudo Mboweni was also concerned about the water woes.

“The only true mark of a good business is consistency and reliability. Both the lack of water at times and the load shedding are killing us.

“It’s ridiculous and pathetic, all because of lack of planning from officials,” he said.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly. “We are not pointing fingers at specific business or groups; we are speaking to each and everyone in the capital.

“We understand the need for motorists to wash their cars constantly, but right now it is not a pressing priority. People must use other alternatives.

“Water at this stage should be used for top-priority services, like keeping hydrated in the heatwave, ablution facilities and general hygiene, among other important things,” he said.

Previously the City used to fine and confiscate equipment of wasteful car washes during restrictions. Mashigo said they normally did it with stage 4 to 5 restrictions.

“We are conducting outreach programmes at local malls urging and informing people about using water sparingly," Mashigo said. "At this stage we haven’t reached severe and extremely dire stages. If we continue to use water sparingly we'll be sorted."

He said residents and businesses were therefore urged to up their efforts to save water to ensure water supply to all.

However, other business opportunities are booming from the water restrictions. "Just like at the height of load shedding, companies that sell water tanks are experiencing a surge in business. Other beneficiaries are those who use waterless gel to clean cars."

Pretoria News