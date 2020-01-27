Daniel Cardoso

Pretoria - Although Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has been linked with a move to the United States, for the moment his focus is on helping his team win the PSL title. Cardoso has been a pillar of strength for Amakhosi at the heart of their defence. He has also contributed in the goalscoring department, bagging four goals so far this season.

“I think it is every footballer’s dream to play abroad, but we will see when we cross that bridge. I’m still contracted to Chiefs and I want to win trophies,” Cardoso said after Chiefs beat Arrows 1-0 on Saturday.

Cardoso’s current contract with Chiefs is set to end in June, and he and the club have not started discussions about a possible new deal.

“It will depend what will happen throughout the season. Once we sit down and start talking, everybody will know. Up until then, I’m still a Chiefs player and I’m fully focused at the club,” he said.