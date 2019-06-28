MEMBERS of the the Adopt a Gogo-Mkhulu programme, Priscilla Stone, Charity Mkhabela and Geraldine Lyoud, shown with their adopted gogo, Matha Siwa, are crying foul after not being paid for six months. The programme, which operates in five regions in Gauteng, was launched to assist in the protection of older people and ensure early intervention in cases of abuse. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The caregivers who form part of the Adopt-a-Gogo-Mkhulu programme in Eersterust have for the past six months been living on passion only. But passion is not enough to put food on the table for these volunteers, who say their stipends have been docked. The programme operates in five regions in Gauteng. It’s the brainchild of the provincial Department of Social Development, conceived to assist in the protection of the elderly.

Priscilla Stone said the past six month had been dreadful for their families. The former care worker at Life Eugene Marais Hospital said although they had not been paid, they continued to provide specialised care to the elderly because they had built a bond.

“They’re like our children, we have so much history together and they look forward to seeing us. That’s why it’s difficult to break it off,” she said.

Eersterust has 12 senior citizens adopted by the care workers, who arrive early in the morning and provide hygiene, feeding and medication services until late afternoon.

The latest addition to the beneficiaries is 76-year-old Martha Marais, who made headlines after she was found chained to a bench at Mamelodi Day Hospital.

However, the lack of pay has resulted in eight staff members quitting, out of the initial 20.

Charity Mkhabela said getting through each month had been a juggling act for some time.

“Many, many tears were shed during these months. The cost of living is just too high,” she said.

According to the caregivers, when the programme began four years ago, they were always paid on time. They received a R500 stipend for the first year, increased to R800 the next year.

Trouble started when the stipend went up to R1000, Mkhabela said.

“Our oldest ouma in Eersterust is turning 116 next month and every year we have a party for her.”

Martha Siwa, 78, looked after by caregiver Geraldine Lloyd said: “Come rain or sunshine, they do their best to make sure the oldies are happy, even if it means compromising themselves.”

The department has denied allegations that volunteer caregivers were not paid for six months. It said the last payment was for the period ending March 31, and “Age-in-Action has not signed a service level agreement”.

Pretoria News