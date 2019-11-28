Case against Gugu Ncube for 'naked protest' at Union Buildings postponed again









Gugu Ncube, who was arrested at the Union Buildings for public indecency at a previous appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The case of public indecency against Gugu Ncube - the Zimbabwean woman arrested during a “naked protest” at the Union Buildings - has again been postponed. She briefly appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the matter was postponed until February 19 for plea and trial. There were time constraints in Courtroom C where she was appearing due to other cases for which sentencing proceedings were taking place. Ncube was arrested in March after standing outside the Union Buildings in her underwear. She was demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa intervene over her allegations that Unisa management ill-treated her for laying a sexual harassment complaint against her boss at its Centre for Early Childhood Education. Ncube was wearing only her panties and a piece of cloth slung around her neck, claimed to have been victimised and dismissed from her position at the university after she reported sexual harassment. She claimed she was asked to perform sexual acts if she wanted to keep her job.

During the protest she carried a placard claiming that police were “used to intimidate, threaten and harass” her. She also wrote the name of her alleged rapist. Ncube was forcefully removed from the Union Buildings and arrested by several female officers.

The institution appointed an external legal firm to independently assess whether the internal investigation of the complaint by the university was done properly.

There were mixed reactions from the public following her arrest.

She last appeared on September 25 after her case was postponed in July to give her new lawyer time to acquaint himself with it. In her last appearance, the State added a charge of staging a protest without permission. She had been charged with public indecency.

