She briefly appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the matter was postponed until February 19 for plea and trial.
There were time constraints in Courtroom C where she was appearing due to other cases for which sentencing proceedings were taking place.
Ncube was arrested in March after standing outside the Union Buildings in her underwear. She was demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa intervene over her allegations that Unisa management ill-treated her for laying a sexual harassment complaint against her boss at its Centre for Early Childhood Education.
Ncube was wearing only her panties and a piece of cloth slung around her neck, claimed to have been victimised and dismissed from her position at the university after she reported sexual harassment. She claimed she was asked to perform sexual acts if she wanted to keep her job.