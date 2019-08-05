CITY of Pretoria workers rendered the CBD ungovernable last week demanding an 18% salary increase. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Pretoria has said the R380 million it agreed to disburse to municipal workers as part of the ex gratia once-off payments following last week’s crippling strike will not affect service delivery. Finance MMC Mare-lise Fourie said that while the amount had not been budgeted for, it would not affect service delivery “at this point”.

However, she said payouts due to workers would compel the City to adjust its budget in December.

“You have an opportunity to do an adjustment budget once a year, and that is after you have made sure in December the picture of what your revenue looks like and what your expenditure looks like,” she said.

Fourie said that during the budget adjustment period, the City would consider when it would be necessary to reduce the expenditure, and that would depend on its financial situation. “We will have to reduce expenditure accordingly to balance the budget,” she said.

Asked whether the unexpected spending would have a negative bearing on service delivery, she said, “not at this point in time”.

The payouts are part of the agreement between the City, the South African Municipal Workers and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union.

The deal was reached during negotiations over salary increases at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council in Centurion last week.

In terms of the agreement, workers who earn less than R20000 a month will be paid a once-off ex gratia payment of R15000. Those earning between R20001 and R30000 monthly will receive R10000, and R7000 will be paid to those earning above R30000.

Municipal workers had gone on an “unlawful” strike action for five days, demanding an 18% salary increase, saying that the same rate had been given to senior managers.

For four days, people in the city centre were subjected to chaos sparked by protesters.

The payouts are expected to be made within seven days. A task team will be set up to look into how other municipalities in category 10 pay their workers with a view to benchmarking their salaries with those of Tshwane Municipality employees.

Apart from the payout, the parties also agreed that within the next two months, a dedicated task team would conduct a benchmarking exercise on the pay scale of other metro municipalities in order to develop a pay scale for the City of Pretoria.

Crucially, the 18% salary increase that had been implemented for the group and divisional heads will be dismantled with immediate effect.

Pretoria News