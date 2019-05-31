South Africa’s Caster Semenya crosses the line to win gold in the women’s 800m final during the Diamond League in Qatar earlier this month. AP African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Caster Semenya’s fight back against the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF’s) controversial female eligibility rules has started in earnest, filing an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland. The South African track sensation will be challenging the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling in favour of the IAAF earlier this month.

“I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete. The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am,” Semenya said.

Her appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court will be led by Dr Dorothee Schramm of Sidley Austin LLP in Geneva and will be challenging the IAAF rules on human rights grounds.

“The IAAF regulations violate the most fundamental principles of Swiss public policy.

“In the race for justice, human rights must win over sporting interests,” Schramm said.

The rules require Semenya and other athletes with differences of sexual development to lower their testosterone concentration to five nanomoles per litre of blood if they want to compete in the 400m to one-mile events on an international level.

But Semenya has refused to take testosterone-lowering medication, confident the ruling would be overturned and she would once again be allowed to compete uninhibited.

Law professor Steve Cornelius, who assisted Athletics SA (ASA) in their legal challenge to the regulations, said he expected the national athletics body to file its appeal over the next few days.

In its ruling, the CAS panel found that the differences of sexual development regulations were discriminatory but “necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events”.

Cornelius said there were only a few grounds for an appeal.

They included lack of jurisdiction, violation of the right to a fair hearing or incompatibility with public policy, he said.­­­

“I think Caster will be looking to convince the Swiss court that the ruling was incompatible with public policy, which would be similar to something being in violation of the constitution,” Cornelius said.

“That is why they would take the human rights angle, because Switzerland has ratified the European Convention on Human Rights.

“They can argue the regulations conflict with the convention.”

